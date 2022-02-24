ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Parkway Place Mall to host athletic signing with Alabama, Auburn legends

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some of the most legendary Auburn and Alabama football players will make an appearance in Huntsville for a signing this weekend.

The Parkway Place Mall will play host to the likes of Mark Ingram, Bo Jackson, and Devonta Smith on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27. The two-day event will be held on the lower level of the mall near center court.

The signing schedule was reported as follows:

  • Saturday, February 26
    • 10:30 a.m.: Alabama Heisman Super Ticket
    • 11:30 a.m.: Mark Ingram (Saints RB, 2009 Heisman winner, University of Alabama)
    • 12 p.m.: Ryan Tannehill (Titans quarterback)
    • 1:30 p.m.: Devonta Smith (Eagles WR, 2020 Heisman winner, University of Alabama)
  • Sunday, February 27
    • 1 p.m.: Bo Jackson (1989 All-Star MVP, 1985 Heisman winner, Auburn University)
    • 2 p.m.: Tim Brown (2015 Hall of Fame, 1987 Heisman winner, Notre Dame)
    • 2:30 p.m.: Marcus Allen (2009 Hall of Fame, Super Bowl XXXV Champion)
    • 3 p.m.: Will Anderson (All American, Heisman candidate, projected top 3 pick in 2023 NFL draft)

Tickets can be pre-ordered for the signing and photo opportunities here . Memorabilia and photo packages will be available on-site.

WHNT News 19

