La Crosse police: Man found in Black River identified

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department has identified the man found dead Wednesday in the Black River as Dayton K. Anderson-Teece.

Anderson-Teece, 27, was found in open water in the Black River behind Powerhouse Marine at 518 Logan St.

The La Crosse Police and Fire departments were called to the area at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after a witness noted a single set of footprints on the ice that walked to the open water, but no prints returning to shore.

“The La Crosse Police Department sends our condolences to the family and friends of Dayton,” said police in a press release.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.