ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse police: Man found in Black River identified

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department has identified the man found dead Wednesday in the Black River as Dayton K. Anderson-Teece.

Anderson-Teece, 27, was found in open water in the Black River behind Powerhouse Marine at 518 Logan St.

The La Crosse Police and Fire departments were called to the area at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after a witness noted a single set of footprints on the ice that walked to the open water, but no prints returning to shore.

“The La Crosse Police Department sends our condolences to the family and friends of Dayton,” said police in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHnw2_0eOKjZ6900

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

Comments / 1

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Multiple overdoses — some resulting in deaths — investigated in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Medical Examiners Office is investigating multiple overdoses  and potential overdoses that have occurred during the past eight days. Some of the overdoses resulted in death. Suspected drugs and the number of overdoses or deaths were not released. Local resources to help those struggling with drug addiction: La Crosse County Human Services...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community members gather to search for missing UWL student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The search continues for UW-La Crosse student Hamud Faal. Students and staff from UWL , community members and people from around Wisconsin were joined by family of Faal’s Saturday afternoon in La Crosse to look for him. The 25-year-old was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. Several UWL students...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Body recovered from Black River in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A body was recovered from the Black River behind Powerhouse Marine Wednesday afternoon. The La Crosse Fire Department responded at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a call that there were footprints on the ice headed toward open water, but none returning to shore. Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse Police Department confirmed Wednesday evening that...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Onalaska man arrested for stealing from assisted living residents

VIROQUA (WKBT) — An Onalaska man was arrested this week after he was accused of stealing from residents at the Vernon County assisted living facility where he worked. Justin P. Reilley, 29, is facing multiple accusations of felony theft, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. Police searched...
ONALASKA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black River
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

State Patrol ID Winona woman killed after crashing into semi

WINONA (WKBT) — The Minnesota State Patrol on Thursday identified the woman who died after crashing into a semi as Kendra L. Atherton-Guenther. Twenty-nine-year-old Atherton-Guenther of Winona was driving south on Hwy. 61 in snow and ice conditions at just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when she hit the semi, which was parked on the shoulder just south of Sugar Loaf...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winona woman killed in crash

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT)- A 29-year-old Winona woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a semi. It happened just after 1:00 p.m. in the south bound lanes of Highway 61 south of Sugar Loaf View Rd in Winona. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the semi was parked on...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Felon arrested after shooting at La Crosse police

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man was arrested early Tuesday morning after shooting at a police officer near the University of Wisconsin — La Crosse. No one was injured. Curtis W. Ross II, 33, La Crosse, was booked into the La Crosse County Jail on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Tip leads to arrest of Kansas man with 15 pounds of meth in Onalaska

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Kansas man was arrested with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend outside of an Onalaska hotel. “This is the most amount of methamphetamine the La Crosse Police Department and La County Sheriff’s Department has ever located in one incident in the history of La Crosse County,” said investigators in the criminal complaint. Jimmy Castillo,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

MN Patrol: Winona State student killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona. Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday. The patrol says Goman was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pickup truck...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy