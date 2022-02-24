ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Booking Holdings Reports Beat on Q4 Earnings Despite Omicron Surge

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvdVR_0eOKjEo800

Booking Holdings reported a successful Q4 earnings despite being directly impacted by the pandemic. As travel ramps back up for summer 2022, the company is hoping to fully recover from pandemic losses. CEO Glenn Fogel joined Cheddar News to discuss the report and the company's excitement for this travel season. "We're actually looking ahead of where we were in 2019 at the same time for the summer bookings, which shows how much demand there really is for travel right now," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Warns Banks to Prepare for Potential Cyberattacks

Following Russia's incursion into Ukraine, the U.S. is warning businesses and major banks to brace themselves for cyberattacks. Lester Munson, a senior fellow at the National Security Institute, joined Cheddar News to break down what this means for financial institutions “So we need to be concerned about not just intentional Russian hacks against American entities but also what Russia is doing in Ukraine. Those things can impact us as well," he said
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cheddar News

The Plan To Literally Expand New York City

What if we added the equivalent of over 1300 football fields to the tip of Manhattan? This was the proposal of a recent op-ed in The New York Times - increasing the size of the borough by about 12% in order to mitigate two of its most pressing problems. There’s evidence from all over the world that doing this can be a useful technique for crowded ocean-side cities. But the process to do so - reclaiming land from the ocean - is rife with potential downsides. So is this a proportional response to gigantic problems? Or a zany harebrained scheme that’ll do more harm than good?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Why Putin Seems So Focused on Invading Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly invaded the neighboring country of Ukraine on Thursday following weeks of overtures and discussions on keeping an incursion from happening. David Salvo, the deputy director for the Alliance for Securing Democracy, joined Cheddar to go into the Russian leader's motivations. "What I'm sure he understands is that his invasion of Ukraine in 2014 probably ended the discussion of Ukraine joining NATO, even if publicly we won't admit that, that's just the reality. And I'm sure that President Putin understands that," he said, noting that Putin could be using the taking of Ukraine territory as leverage to gain more security concessions from the West.
POLITICS
Baker City Herald

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebounds Despite Russia-Ukraine Tensions; OSTK Stock Surges On Earnings Beat

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen by 240 points. This is despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalating to what could be one of the worst geopolitical crises since the cold war. Also, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after Russia had sent troops into two separatist regions in Ukraine. Ukraine’s foreign ministry has urged all its citizens to leave Russia, warning that the escalating Russia aggression against Ukraine could limit consular assistance. The military in Ukraine has also announced that it was calling up all reservists aged 18 to 60 after the president’s order.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booking Holdings#Bookings#Omicron#Covid
MarketWatch

Shopify stock falls despite earnings beat

Shares of Shopify Inc. SHOP, -16.04% were off more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday though the e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest earnings and revenue figures. Shopify posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $371.3 million, or $2.95 a share, whereas it generated net income of $123.9 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The company's loss in the most recent quarter included a $509.7 million net unrealized loss on investments. Shopify saw adjusted earnings per share decline to $1.36 from $1.58 a year prior, though the company came in ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for $1.30. Revenue rose to $1.38 billion from $978 million, while analysts had been looking for $1.34 billion. Shopify's gross merchandise volume came in at $54.1 billion, above the FactSet consensus, which was for about $53 billion. For the full year ahead, Shopify anticipates that revenue growth will be below the 57% rate seen in 2021 "but still rapid and outpacing the growth of e-commerce." The company expects to "see economic growth supporting the continued penetration of retail by e-commerce," despite caution about inflation and consumer spending habits, as well as the absence of stimulus funds. Shopify projects that its year-over-year revenue growth will be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter. Shares have lost 46.7% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Stocks in 2022 to Buy Now

Starbucks continues to lead its industry and still has massive growth opportunities. Supply chain disruptions hurt Roku's profits, but the headwind is likely short-term. Buying shares of this growing athletic apparel brand should pay off in 10 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Celebrating Movers and Shakers This Black History Month: Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives at the LA premiere of "Insecure" season five on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) As we celebrate Black History Month, Cheddar is highlighting prominent Black Americans who are carving their own historic paths and trailblazing in their industries. While Black History Month has become synonymous with reflecting on past achievements of Black Americans, it is important that we acknowledge today's historic feats as they happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Airbnb is growing in many directions. Etsy is providing a niche service for a growing customer base. Home Depot is disrupting its own business. Successful investing is partly just a waiting game. That's why investing in an index fund is such an effective way of growing your money. As the value of the market grows over time, so will your shares.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Huge Opal Sells for Nearly $144,000 at Alaska Auction

This photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals shows an opal specimen, Dec. 20, 2021. One of the largest opals in the world was sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats and is one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. (Dana Fuentes/Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals via AP)
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Again, Handing Wall Street Another Losing Week

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Timothy Nick works in his booth on the trading floor, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes head for their second weekly loss in a row after another bout of turbulence shook market. (Allie Joseph/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
STOCKS
Cheddar News

What Investors Could Prepare for Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

After weeks of talks and posturing in hopes of staving off an attack, Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, an incident that has already impacted the global economy, including the U.S.. Jason McMann, head of geopolitical risk analysis for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to break down what investors might do to prepare themselves as the crisis continues. "I think there are a few things that we have our eye on over at Morning Consult that could cause the situation to become a bit more severe or unstable as far as market outcomes would be concerned," McMann said. "One of those things would be if the U.S. and the EU kind of moved in concerted fashion to block Russia from the SWIFT transaction system. So, I would say that's one thing that would be worth keeping an eye on."
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy