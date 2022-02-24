ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Citians plan rally in support of Ukraine

By Sam Hartle
 1 day ago
A group of Kansas Citians announced Thursday a rally in support of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post , the Ukrainian Club of Kansas City described the rally as a demonstration to stop Russian aggression into Ukraine.

Supporters are set to rally at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the fountain at Mill Creek Park just east of the Country Club Plaza.

“…We will gather along with other freedom-loving citizens to voice our support for Ukraine and Ukrainians as they defend their homeland and Europe,” the group wrote about the event.

On Thursday , President Joe Biden announced a new round of economic sanctions following a Wednesday night offensive against Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

