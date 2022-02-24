ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Victims dismayed as Canadian inquiry finds mystery syndrome does not exist

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJqVk_0eOKioHX00
Doctors hand pointing at the brain photo<br>J0F83J Doctors hand pointing at the brain photo Photograph: Dmytro Zinkevych/Alamy

After warning medical professionals to be on the lookout for a baffling neurological condition that produced memory loss, muscle wasting and severe cognitive decline, authorities in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have concluded that no such illness exists, a finding that has prompted skepticism and disbelief as families search for answers.

New Brunswick officials last year flagged a possible “cluster” of residents suffering from an unknown neurological syndrome, similar to those of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Symptoms were varied and dramatic: some patients started drooling, and others felt as though bugs were crawling on their skin.

Related: ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

On Thursday, the province released the findings of its oversight committee, concluding that none of the 48 cases met the definition of an unknown brain syndrome and that the victims were instead probably suffering from known diseases.

“The oversight committee has unanimously agreed that these 48 people should never have been identified as having a neurological syndrome of unknown cause, and that based on the evidence reviewed, no such syndrome exists,” Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick, told reporters Thursday.

“But I stress again, this does not mean that these people aren’t seriously ill. It means they are ill with a known neurological condition.”

But the province’s conclusion is unlikely to satisfy family members, many of whom have watched helplessly as those close to them quickly deteriorate. A previous report released by the province found no environmental exposures that linked the patients together, leading families to suspect the province was prepared to rule out existence of a cluster.

“You always hang on to a sliver of hope and [that] they’ll reverse course,” said Steve Ellis, whose father Roger was diagnosed in 2019. “But they did the opposite.”

Ellis said he and other families met the province’s health minister and chief medical officer before the release of the report.

“They didn’t answer any of our questions. It was political theatre at its worst,” he said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be good. But I didn’t expect it to be this hurtful.”

In recent weeks, families of those within the cluster, including Ellis, received letters from the provincial government , suggesting they may have a yet-undiagnosed condition.

The report also cast doubt on the work of Dr Alier Marrero, the New Brunswick doctor who first flagged the cluster and has treated most of the patients, saying it “could not conclude that the main referring neurologist had sought second opinions” when diagnosing cases.

It’s a sham. It’s an absolute public health sham

Kat Lanteigne

In the future, the committee recommended a second specialist review cases to determine whether a patient has a new and unknown disease.

The Guardian has seen a letter sent last week in which Marrero pleaded for help to Canada’s chief public health officer Theresa Tam, and to Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer.

Marrero wrote that he had a backlog of 100 patients referred to him by other doctors whose symptoms appeared to fit the case description, but lacked the resources to investigate each case. Marrero wrote that he was “quite concerned” by how many young people were in that backlog of cases.

Officials at Thursday’s press conference disputed they had been advised that multiple households had more than one member showing neurological symptoms. But Marrero’s letter warned of at least 12 households with multiple cases, a finding he said raised concerns over “potential human-to-human transmission or a possible common root cause” of the suspected illness.

“With these latest developments, I am concerned for my patients and, from a public health standpoint, for the general population,” he wrote. “I believe there is an urgency to act promptly and use all means necessary to investigate and get to the roots cause or causes of the above issues.”

Related: Whistleblower warns baffling illness affects growing number of young adults in Canadian province

Kat Lanteigne, executive director of Bloodwatch , said officials presenting the report had “misled the public” about the scope of possible cases, and said the latest report lacked scientific rigour.

“It’s a sham. It’s an absolute public health sham,” said Kat Lanteigne, executive director of Bloodwatch . “They haven’t done any additional testing. They have not tested for neurotoxins. They did not run a control group for their epidemiological study. Their data is wholly insufficient.”

Experts have previously told the Guardian it is possible for patients to have known diseases that are triggered by a common cause.

Lanteigne, who has been in contact with families, says she has advised them to get legal counsel as they explore their options to “hold both the government of New Brunswick and the Public Health Agency of Canada accountable for their failings”.

“These families are being crushed and they need help,” she said. “They need answers.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

The man with toxic black fungus on his BRAIN: Backpacker who scraped his elbow in Costa Rica suffered crippling migraines, facial paralysis and a stroke before being diagnosed with inoperable disease so rare only 120 have had it

A 35-year-old Rhode Island man believes he is the only person alive to suffer from a rare, toxic black fungus that's been growing in his brain for the past four years. Tyson Bottenus, of Providence, said he picked up the tropical fungus in January 2018 while embarking on a backpacking trip in Costa Rica to celebrate his recent engagement to fiancé Liza.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#New Brunswick
BBC

Canadian province has no mystery brain disease, panel finds

A long-awaited report by Canadian health officials into a possible new brain disease has found that no such disorder exists. It comes almost one year after the New Brunswick government raised alarm about mysterious symptoms that seemed to have struck 48 people in the province. The afflicted suffered everything from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Manon Jones killed herself after 26 hours in mental heath unit

A health board made "gross failures" when caring for a teenager with depression who killed herself during a fire alarm at a hospital. Manon Jones died in March 2018 while she was being treated at the Ty Llidiard unit at Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital. The coroner has issued the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Boston Globe

Two powerful drugs now adding to US overdose crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerging reports show that two little-known drugs are making lethal new contributions to America’s drug overdose crisis. Para-fluorofentanyl and metonitazene are being seen more often by medical examiners looking into overdose deaths, according to a government report published Thursday. They often are taken with — or mixed with — illicit fentanyl, the drug mainly responsible for the more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
New York Post

Premature baby put in sandwich baggie to mimic womb

UK doctors miraculously saved the life of a baby born 27 weeks premature after putting her in a womb. Thankfully the lucky tyke — named Faith — has defied the odds and is now “thriving” at home. “I was always scared I was going to lose...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Devastating diagnosis for fit dad-of-two, 26, as his 'tension headaches' are found to be a rare and inoperable brain tumour - but he's determined to beat the odds

Christmas was approaching, and Dylan Tobin and his partner Isabell Gillmore were looking forward to treating their two young kids on the big day, while also discussing plans for buying a family home. For the 26-year-old Gold Coast youth worker, this was the prime of life, with a good future...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy