NORFOLK, Va. — Following a nearly two-hour closed meeting Friday morning, the Norfolk School Board decided to scale back its COVID-19 guidelines for students and staff. “The board is very proud of achieving a 90% full vaccination rate, which is what the main goal of this mandate was," said school board member Tanya Bhasin. "I think Norfolk Public Schools is in a good place where we can move forward.”

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO