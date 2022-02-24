ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Columbia, Kenosha counties

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
Drivers in Columbia and Kenosha counties should watch their speed this week as Wisconsin State Patrol officers monitor state highways from the sky.

On Friday, I-39/90/94 will be monitored in Columbia County. I-94 in Kenosha County will also be monitored Friday.

On Monday, I-39/90/94 will again be monitored in Columbia County.

The Air Support Unit's patrol is weather permitting.

According to officials, when a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

