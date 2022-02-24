State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in Columbia, Kenosha counties

Drivers in Columbia and Kenosha counties should watch their speed this week as Wisconsin State Patrol officers monitor state highways from the sky.

On Friday, I-39/90/94 will be monitored in Columbia County. I-94 in Kenosha County will also be monitored Friday.

On Monday, I-39/90/94 will again be monitored in Columbia County.

The Air Support Unit's patrol is weather permitting.

According to officials, when a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

