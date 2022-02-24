First Alert Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

WNDU

Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that killed Niles woman

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding the suspect after a 41-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Niles Township. Monica Clubb, also of Niles Township, died at the hospital after getting hit early...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Berrien Co. police release update on Niles hit-and-run

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - An update on the Sunday hit-and-run that took the life of Monica Clubb. The county has located the original vehicle of interest in the deadly incident. Officers were looking for and found the original Jeep Compass but they have ruled out that vehicle being involved in the case.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Woman dies following hit-and-run in Niles Township

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead Sunday morning following a hit-and-run in Niles Township. Police have identified the victim as Monica Clubb of Niles. Just before 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were dispatched to the area of S 3rd St. and Brooks St. When they arrived,...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Benton Township Police searching for bank robbery suspect

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at a bank Wednesday morning. Police were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. to the Huntington Bank on Pipestone Road for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were advised that a man had come into the bank and demanded the teller to give him everything in her drawer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
