First Alert Forecast

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help in finding the suspect after a 41-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Niles Township. Monica Clubb, also of Niles Township, died at the hospital after getting hit early...
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at a bank Wednesday morning. Police were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. to the Huntington Bank on Pipestone Road for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were advised that a man had come into the bank and demanded the teller to give him everything in her drawer.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Berrien County. A resident was driving around the 5200 block of Old Pipestone Road on Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. when he found a woman lying in a ditch. The woman is believed to be a 52-year-old from...
