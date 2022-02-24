First Alert Forecast

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery at a bank Wednesday morning. Police were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. to the Huntington Bank on Pipestone Road for a report of an armed robbery. Officers were advised that a man had come into the bank and demanded the teller to give him everything in her drawer.

