Algoma, WI

Algoma mother convicted in baby's drowning

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A mom who left a 7-month old child alone in a bathtub for several minutes before the baby drowned was convicted Thursday of neglecting a child, consequence is death. Cheyanne...

fox11online.com

The Independent

Mother accused of abandoning baby as he died of Covid

An Indianapolis mother is facing child neglect charges after her three-month-old son died of Covid when she allegedly left him in the care of a nine-year-old sibling.Madelissa Flores, 26, from Marion County, was taken into custody last week after leaving her dying infant “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight”, according to a statement given to police by her neighbours.She later told police she left her three children alone because she is a “single mom that is under a lot of stress and needed to talk to someone”, according to court papers obtained by The Indianapolis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox11online.com

Teen charged in fatal Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old runaway from Milwaukee is charged in last week's fatal shooting on Green Bay's west side. Prosecutors say Jeremiah Robinson fatally shot a 31-year-old man Friday afternoon outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. According to the criminal complaint, Robinson...
GREEN BAY, WI
iheart.com

Omaha mother charged for abandoning baby on sidewalk after his birth

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman who police say gave birth to a baby on the sidewalk, then left it, is arrested. Omaha Police say 27 year old Trinity Shakespeare is charged with one count of felony child abuse. Investigators say just after 10:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 24th and P Street to check the well-being of a woman, later identified as Shakespeare, who had given birth on a sidewalk. Omaha Police say after giving birth on the sidewalk, Shakespeare abandoned the baby boy. OPD says officers located the baby, and Omaha Fire Department Medics transported him to the Nebraska Medical Center after being exposed to cold temperatures.
OMAHA, NE
City
Algoma, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man dies in Milwaukee jail cell, mother wants answers

MILWAUKEE - A mother wants answers after her 20-year-old son died in a Milwaukee jail cell Wednesday, Feb. 23. Three officers are on administrative duty because of this death, which is standard procedure when something like this happens. The death is under investigation. The deceased leaves behind two infant children...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Six teenagers arrested after ‘horrific’ attack on homeless man in car park caught on camera

Six teenagers have been arrested following an "horrific" assault on a homeless man in Cornwall.Police were alerted to a video circulating online which appears to show the victim being attacked in Moorfield, Truro, at around 10pm on Saturday.In a clip posted to Facebook, the victim can be seen getting punched, kicked and has a bottle smashed over his head.He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries but was "doing well" on Monday morning.It is understood the video was taken by a passenger in a car. Officers investigating the assault arrested six suspects on Sunday.Devon and Cornwall police...
HOMELESS
WBAY Green Bay

A 31-year-old man dies after Friday Walgreens shooting in Green Bay along with property damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s deadly shooting outside a Walgreens on the west side of Green Bay adds to a trend of significant gun violence in the city. Seeing the recent shooting scene 24 hours later on Saturday afternoon, February 19, the corner of W. Mason and S. Oneida streets may seem like your typical busy intersection on a Saturday afternoon but just a day earlier when a shooting took place there on Friday February 18, the area looked very different.
GREEN BAY, WI
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teen brother of 11-year-old fatally shot in Fitchburg found delinquent in her death

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The brother of an 11-year-old girl fatally shot in Fitchburg in September has been found delinquent — the equivalent of an adult being found guilty — on an amended charge in her death, Dane County’s juvenile court administrator said Thursday. David Schenk, 15, appeared in court Tuesday and was found delinquent of injury by negligent use of...
FITCHBURG, WI

