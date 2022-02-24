ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carvana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $89 million in its fourth quarter. The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it...

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Ocugen Q4 Earnings

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ocugen missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Li Auto Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 156% year-on-year, to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.59 billion. Vehicle sales increased 155.7% Y/Y to RMB10.38 billion ($1.63 billion) with a vehicle margin of 22.3%, a 520 basis points Y/Y expansion. Gross profit for the quarter jumped...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Although U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86. Revenue was up $554.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Perdoceo Education Q4 Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Perdoceo Education beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $11.30 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Goosehead Insurance. The company has an average price target of $133.0 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $95.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Gray Television

In the current session, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is trading at $20.68, after a 0.68% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 1.52%, and in the past year, by 11.39%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS

