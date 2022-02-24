European countries prepare to accept waves of Ukrainian refugees

European c ountries are bracing as they prepare to receive refugees fleeing from Ukraine in the coming days and weeks as Russia invades its neighbor.

Reports of gridlocked highways and packed trains in Ukraine were piling up by midday Thursday, as several bordering countries including Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Moldova announced preparations to help those leaving the country of 44 million people.



The Polish government said Thursday that it was opening up reception centers to receive refugees with food, medical help, and information.

Polish Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski said his country would be setting up a special medical train to transport injured people to 120 hospitals across Poland.

"Every citizen of Ukraine who comes to Poland fearing for his health and life can count on access to medical care. We will also help the injured who will not be able to help the Ukrainian side. In these difficult times, Poland will stand by Ukraine and its citizens," Niedzielski tweeted.

People have been entering Poland by foot at the Medyka crossing carrying as little as a suitcase, according to Reuters .

Polish government officials told the outlet they had not yet seen a surge in border crossings as of Thursday but that the number is increasing.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a tweet that she was "in close contact" with the Polish government and European Commission to coordinate humanitarian aid.

Officials in Moldova, which is bordered by Ukraine in three directions, said they are opening up two temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocnita to refugees.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu declared that its borders were open for those that "need safe transit or stay." By midday Thursday, Sandu reported over 4,000 had crossed into the country.

Both Slovakia and Hungary have said they will send troops to their border with Ukraine to assist with refugee crossings.

A local news site reported Slovakia was preparing by sending up to 1,500 troops to its border with Ukraine to help with refugees crossing.

The Hungarian Defense Ministry said Tuesday it would be sending an unspecified amount of troops to defend the border and prepare for a humanitarian mission.

"Hungary's security is the most important, we are reinforcing the Ukraine-Hungary border," a government statement read, according to Reuters .

Defense Minister Vasile Dincu of Romania, which shares 370 miles of border with Ukraine, said earlier this week its country was preparing to accept more than 500,000 refugees if Russia invaded Ukraine. Romania previously took in Ukrainian refugees in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea.

An assessment prepared earlier this month briefed to U.S. lawmakers and European allies indicated that a Russian invasion could trigger a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million fleeing the country, as reported by the Washington Post .