ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fouke, AR

Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case

By Christa Swanson
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCDvL_0eOKdkMK00

FOUKE, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.

Oklahoma game wardens in McCurtain County have closed the investigation and seized several illegally taken deer and a bear from the couple’s Fouke home. The federal charges were the result of an investigation throughout the summer of 2021 into members of a private hunting lease, mostly from Arkansas and Texas. Wardens initially became concerned that several members were taking advantage of Oklahoma’s nonresident archery deer license.

BPSO plans safety drill at Benton church

On Nov. 20, wardens say they located the Fouke, Ark. man at his camp with a freshly killed buck. When asked about a young bear killed in 2019 by his wife and three deer killed illegally by their juvenile sons in 2019-2020 the man claimed they were killed legally and checked in Arkansas. The couple took a photo with the bear, which was about 1.5 years old and around 100 lbs. When wardens explained a warrant served on his cell phone showed he was at the lease on each date, he confessed.

He told wardens his wife was at the deer stand and was hunting with a rifle. Before approaching him wardens confirmed she only held a nonresident archery license. Wardens say she arrived a half-hour later and told them she purchased a deer gun license that morning. An electronic check showed that she purchased one nine minutes before reaching the camp.

The couple, identified in court records as Christina Marie and Antonio Telles, Jr., was charged in McCurtain County and Miller County with multiple counts of possession of illegally taken deer and a bear without required licenses and several counts of failure to check them. Arkansas game wardens located other illegally taken deer while at the couple’s home to seize the deer and bear, which the couple was also cited for.

Hughes Springs ISD coach $3.5M bond for multiple child sex charges

They paid $2840 total in fines. The guilty pleas in Oklahoma carry a 2-year revocation of the man’s license and 1 year for the woman. In Arkansas, the minimum revocation is 5 years. The revocations apply in all 48 member states of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact. They did not face federal charges for taking the killed animals across the state lines into Arkansas due to their cooperation.

When wardens went to the Wolf Hole to attempt to contact members who were suspected of illegal hunting, they also issued citations to members from Hallsville and Texarkana, Texas for failure to tag a deer and hunting without a license. Another member from Eagletown, Ok. was also cited for not checking his deer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ArkLaTexhomepage

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses Ukraine, COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly news briefing Friday morning to discuss rising tensions in Ukraine, the recent ice storm and the COVID-19 response in Arkansas. Hutchinson expressed his support for the county as they strive to protect their independence during the Russian invasion. He added that, moving forward, the United […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fouke, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poaching#Deer Hunting#Hunting License#Ktal#Bpso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ArkLaTexhomepage

Daughter of former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star arrested on drug, forgery charges in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Lindsey Knickerbocker, the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker, was arrested in Arkansas on Feb. 12. According to West Memphis Police, the 33-year-old was pulled over before 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 located in the area of Ingram Boulevard because a patrolling officer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

844
Followers
293
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy