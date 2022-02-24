ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

DA’s Office: Driver who fatally hit 2-year-old boy in Scranton identified as his father

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

S CRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Father of a 2-year-old boy hit by a car in a Scranton neighborhood last Thursday , has been revealed as the person who struck him.

According to the court documents, Mark Zvolensky was backing out of his driveway on Dorothy Street when he struck his 2-year-old son Kayden, who was later pronounced dead one week ago.

New information comes from the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office in response to a petition that was filed by Zvolensky’s lawyer to furlough his client from the Lackawanna County prison for one hour Friday for a private viewing for his son.

Coroner releases name of toddler struck and killed by vehicle in Scranton

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky , 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary School.

The crash remains under police investigation.

