No one likes leftovers. They are covered in plastic, stuck in the fridge with good intentions, but migrate to the back of the shelf and wait to be discovered weeks later when they can be discarded without guilt. Imagine being a leftover Christmas toy. We start the season full of great hope. We arrive in huge boxes to Chatham Emergency Services in Savannah, Georgia. We are donated by PetSmart to...

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO