Alcohol serving health bill passes Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - At the Idaho Statehouse Thursday, the Senate passed a bill to lower the age for someone to be able to sale and serve alcohol.

If it becomes law, it would lower the age from 19 to 17.

The bill is supported by Idaho's retail, restaurant and grocery industries which have struggled to find employees during the pandemic.

The bill passed 23 to 10 it now goes to the House of Representatives.

