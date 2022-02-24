ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Aubameyang caps Barça’s victory at Napoli to seal Europa League progress

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tomA_0eOKblSJ00
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates after Frenkie de Jong made it 2-0 on the night to Arsenal and the striker later made it 4-2.

Barcelona hit top gear to trounce Napoli 4-2 away from home and sail into the last 16 of the Europa League 5-3 on aggregate.

Jordi Alba gave Barça the lead in the eighth minute of the knockout stage play-off second leg with a rare strike on his weaker right foot and Frenkie de Jong put the Catalans further ahead with a curling shot after being teed up by a sumptuous backheel from Ferran Torres.

Quick Guide

Europa League roundup

Show

A Lorenzo Insigne penalty gave Napoli hope but Gerard Piqué restored the Spanish’s two-goal advantage right before half-time.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

In-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a fourth in the second period, scoring for the fourth time in two games after hitting a hat-trick at Valencia in La Liga on Sunday. Matteo Politano reduced the deficit to two goals in the 87th.

Piqué was delighted with his side’s performance after what was perhaps their best display since Xavi Hernández took over as coach in November. “For a while the team have not been competing at the level a club like Barca should but we have returned to our roots, to the way we should always play, the way we perhaps had stopped playing,” he said. “This performance is a message for us and for everyone else. Little by little, we’re coming back.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Gerard Piqué
Person
Lorenzo Insigne
Person
Jordi Alba
Person
Ferran Torres
90min.com

Juventus predicted lineup vs Empoli - Serie A

Juventus travel to face Empoli as the Old Lady look to strengthen their top four credentials in Serie A. The Bianconeri produced their third successive 1-1 draw in midweek when Dani Parejo cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's opener in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash with Villarreal.
SOCCER
theScore

Napoli and Barca display anti-war message before Europa League clash

Naples, Italy, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - Napoli and Barcelona joined the chorus of protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday by holding up a banner with the message "stop war" before their Europa League clash. Russia launched a war against its eastern European neighbour on Thursday, drawing outrage...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Napoli#Aubameyang#The Europa League#Catalans#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
The Guardian

The Guardian

163K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy