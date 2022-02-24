ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Upland Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
mahoningmatters.com
 2 days ago

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+12300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+152.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Masimo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after market close. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.10 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $320.75M (+64.4% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Snapshot#Upld#Zacks Investment Research#Upland Software#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
Entrepreneur

Edison International (EIX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

Edison International EIX reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 10.5%. However, the bottom line deteriorated 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $1.39 reported in the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail's Earnings: A Preview

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qurate Retail will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. Qurate Retail bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: FS Investment's Earnings

FS Investment (NYSE:FSK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FS Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61. FS Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Atara Biotherapeutics's Earnings

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Atara Biotherapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69. Atara Biotherapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Li Auto Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 156% year-on-year, to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.59 billion. Vehicle sales increased 155.7% Y/Y to RMB10.38 billion ($1.63 billion) with a vehicle margin of 22.3%, a 520 basis points Y/Y expansion. Gross profit for the quarter jumped...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Imperial Bank Q1 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Imperial Bank beat estimated earnings by 13.29%, reporting an EPS of $3.24 versus an estimate of $2.86. Revenue was up $554.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy