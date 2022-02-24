ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Southwestern Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
mahoningmatters.com
 2 days ago

Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.36 billion. On a per-share basis, the Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.31....

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Macrogenics Q4 Earnings

Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Macrogenics missed estimated earnings by 17.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was up $38.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Energy#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights#Swn
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CarGurus stock rallies after Q4 beat, Q1 guidance

Shares of CarGurus Inc. CARG, +43.96% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the online car marketplace reported adjusted earnings and sales well above Wall Street expectations and guided for a much better current-quarter sales than analysts estimate. CarGurus said it lost $80 million, or 68 cents a share, during the quarter, contrasting with earnings of $25 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, CarGurus earned 43 cents a share. Revenue rose 124% to $339.3 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 30 cents a share on sales of $280 million. CarGurus guided for first-quarter revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with expectations around $302 million. The stock ended the regular trading day up 4%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: CareDx Q4 Earnings

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CareDx missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $20.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat, Stock Down

Intuit INTU stock fell 3% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the financial software maker reported lower-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked a significant year-over-year improvement. Intuit reported fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.55...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Li Auto Q4 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 156% year-on-year, to $1.67 billion, beating the consensus of $1.59 billion. Vehicle sales increased 155.7% Y/Y to RMB10.38 billion ($1.63 billion) with a vehicle margin of 22.3%, a 520 basis points Y/Y expansion. Gross profit for the quarter jumped...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares rose 39.6% to $20.95 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 16.7 million, which is 243.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nelnet's Earnings: A Preview

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Nelnet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23. Nelnet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail's Earnings: A Preview

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qurate Retail will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59. Qurate Retail bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Strategic Education Q4 Earnings

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Strategic Education beat estimated earnings by 21.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.95. Revenue was up $4.61 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Safe High 9%+ Distribution Yield For 2022

Delek Logistics Partners saw very strong operating cash flow growth on the surface during 2021, although this was mostly due to a large working capital draw. Throughout the severe downturn of 2020, Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) provided a safe haven for income investors by not only sustaining their distributions but actually pushing them higher, although upon entering 2021 it appeared that this growth would soon come to a grinding halt, as my previous article discussed. Since it has been almost an entire year since this last detailed analysis, this article provides a new refreshed analysis that not only reviews their results for 2021 but also considers their outlook that sees a safe high 9.31% distribution yield for 2022, although at the same time, still sees limited scope for future distribution growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy