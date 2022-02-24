Jury: 3 former Minneapolis officers guilty of all charges for George Floyd death

Joe Nelson

The jury for the federal civil rights trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death reached its verdict Thursday afternoon, deciding on guilty verdicts for all charges.

Thao, Lane and Kueng were charged with failing to provide medical care (Count 3) to Floyd on May 25, 2020, as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. Thao and Kueng also faced charges for failing to intervene Chauvin's excessive use of force (Count 2).

After approximately 13 hours of deliberation, here's how the jury decided:

Thao: Guilty of Counts 2 and 3

Kueng: Guilty of Counts 2 and 3

Lane: Guilty of Count 3

The jury also concluded that the inaction of all three men did result in the death of Floyd, which carries potentially a harsher sentence.

Thao, Lane and Kueng also face state charges for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. That trial is scheduled to begin June 13.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in the federal case but has not yet been sentenced. He was convicted in state court of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing and was sentenced to 22.5 years.

This is a developing story.