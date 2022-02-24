ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

People have donated over $400,000 in crypto to support the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours

By Yvonne Lau
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

In the past 24 hours, cryptocurrency donations have poured in for the Ukrainian army as Russian forces continue to attack the country.

Come Back Alive, a Ukrainian nongovernmental organization that raises crypto funds for the Ukrainian army, has received more than $400,000 worth of digital tokens in the past day, according to research from blockchain and crypto analytics firm Elliptic. The average amount donated is around $1,000 to $2,000, and the group has received at least 317 individual donations in the past two days.

The incoming donations “haven’t stopped,” and the firm expects the number to increase by tomorrow, Jess Symington, Elliptic’s head of research, told Fortune. Pro-Ukraine groups and pro-crypto communities on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have contributed to the recent swell of donations, she says.

People donating crypto to support pro-Ukraine efforts hasn’t been limited to the past few days, though. NGOs and volunteer groups using crypto crowdfunding to help the country’s war effort against Russia raised over $570,000 over the past year, which went toward the Ukrainian army, cyber activists, and other groups, according to a Feb. 8 report by Elliptic. The analytics firm says it has tracked donations through identifying the crypto wallets used by the various groups.

The surge of donations in cryptocurrencies signifies that digital assets have “emerged as an important alternative funding method, allowing international donors to bypass financial institutions that are blocking payments to these groups,” Elliptic wrote in the same February report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6v06_0eOKaQlJ00

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

In 2014, after Russia annexed a part of Crimea—what was then a Ukrainian territory with a majority Russian population—pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian groups both pushed crypto crowdfunding campaigns, but the funds they raised weren’t significant, says Symington.

Since then, crypto adoption has surged in Ukraine and Russia. Today, Ukraine is one of the top jurisdictions worldwide for cryptocurrencies. The country ranks fourth worldwide in crypto adoption, with $8 billion flowing in and out of the country every year, according to an October 2021 report from blockchain data firm Chainalysis.

The Ukrainian government last week also passed a bill to legalize cryptocurrencies, the first step in setting up a framework for the regulation and management of the digital assets.

Cryptocurrency prices have plummeted in the past two weeks over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine; the market has lost $150 billion in value since Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine early Thursday morning Moscow time.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense set up a designated bank account to accept donations for its troops. Still, the Ministry noted that it’s only able to receive fiat currency—and unable to accept donations in cryptocurrencies and via other payment systems, like PayPal.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Charity#Twitter#Cryptocurrencies#Digital#Pro Russian#Pro Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
Fortune

Fortune

92K+
Followers
4K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy