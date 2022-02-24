Report: Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy to Return to Chiefs on One-Year Deal

He’s been the offensive coordinator with Kansas City since 2018.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is returning to the team on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha was the first to report the news.

Bieniemy’s contract expired at the end of the 2021–22 season and he was viewed as a top candidate for a head coaching position, but just like the previous year, he’s back in Kansas City on another one-year contract. Bieniemy has been on coach Andy Reid’s staff since 2018 and the team has enjoyed consistent success on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has thrived in his system and won MVP in his first full season as a starter in 2018. Kansas City went on to win Super Bowl LIV the next year. This past season, the Chiefs ranked No. 3 in the league in total offense (396.8 yards per game) and fourth in scoring offense (28.2 points per game).

Bieniemy will likely be a top candidate for head coaching jobs yet again next offseason. But for now, the Chiefs retain their offensive coordinator.

