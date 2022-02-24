ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I-Team: Accused killer of Las Vegas boy, 4, was ordered to attend impulse control counseling

By David Charns
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of killing a child and concealing his body in a freezer for several months had previously faced domestic violence charges and was ordered to attend counseling, records obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Brandon Toseland, 35, faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder in the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez. Toseland had previously faced domestic violence charges and was ordered to attend counseling in an unrelated case, records obtained by the I-Team said.

Dominguez’s body was discovered Tuesday inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer. Detectives believe Mason had been there for at least 10 weeks and that a large hole in the backyard may be a potential grave, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported Wednesday.

Dominguez’s mother met Toseland through her husband, who died in January 2021, her attorney, Stephen Stubbs, said. She said she was locked in a room and separated from her children for months.

A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

Court documents indicate Toseland pleaded nolo contendere, meaning he accepted a guilty plea but did not admit guilt, to a charge of domestic battery in 2019.

The charge stems from an incident where Toseland was accused of getting into an argument with a woman and hitting her over accusations she was cheating on him in 2018, a police report said. During the argument, Toseland reportedly punched the woman in the face, police said.

Mother of Las Vegas boy, 4, found in freezer says accused killer held her captive for months

Toseland reportedly left the residence after the incident, but returned about an hour later, police said. He then hit the woman again, grabbed her phone and called 911, police said.

Toseland then left. Police noted in the report they did not know his current address.

Brandon Toseland’s 2019 booking photo on a domestic violence charge. (KLAS)

In September 2019, a Metro police officer stopped Toseland for failing to yield to pedestrians in a sidewalk, police wrote in a report. While running his name, the officer found the warrant for the domestic battery charge.

Toseland was then taken to the Clark County Detention Center. He waived his right to a jury trial and was ordered to attend an 8-hour impulse control class, records showed.

A judge also ordered Toseland to complete 48 hours of community service and pay a fine, records showed.

Court records indicate Toseland completed impulse control counseling in December 2019.

A judge eventually sentenced Toseland to 90 days in jail, which was suspended.

Toseland is due in court Monday on the newest charges of kidnapping and murder.

8 News Now

Pills possibly laced with fentanyl found at middle school after Las Vegas teen dies

15-year-old Jerion Morgan was rushed to Dignity Health Wednesday where he died, but according to police it was difficult to know exactly how. On Thursday morning North Las Vegas Police Department were contacted by Clark County School District Police concerning four other students who were rushed to the hospital. They later found out all five students took pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. "For children being so young and being introduced to something as hard as Fentanyl or OxyContin is bizarre, I am at a point where I want to pull my son from school because I don't feel he is safe," said a mom who wished to remain anonymous.
8 News Now

Police searching for local business robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are once again asking for help identifying a man who has been robbing a series of commercial businesses in the valley over the last two months. During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say. The robberies […]
