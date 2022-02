In the run up to this Tuesday’s release of The Witch Queen, many Destiny 2 players I know were still running the Presage exotic quest mission in the hope of snagging a Dead Man’s Tale with the perk Vorpal Weapon. Previously, you only had one chance per account, per week, at a roll on the gun, and with seven possible perks in the relevant column it was, to be frank, a crapshoot. The Presage mission was vaulted with the launch of The Witch Queen, but to offset that frustration Bungie announced that Xur, the weekend vendor, would be selling one randomly rolled Dead Man’s Tale per week. And wouldn’t you know, he’s come up with the goods immediately.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO