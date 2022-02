NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Palm Drive. An officer at 4:24 a.m. Feb. 15 found a black sedan parked at the stop sign at the intersection of Palm Drive and Columbia Road. The driver did not respond when the officer pulled behind the vehicle and activated his overhead lights. The officer approached the vehicle and found a man in the driver’s seat with his head and shoulders slumped forward. The key was in the ignition and the vehicle was in park. The officer knocked on the driver’s side window. It took several hard knocks and yelling to awaken the driver, according to a police report.

