WKSU will be sole NPR provider in area starting March 28; WCLV classical moving to 90.3-FM

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
The area's source for National Public Radio news and information, along with WCPN's classical music programming, will shift at the end of March. The change comes after WKSU and Ideastream Public Media announced plans to join forces to expand coverage for the region last fall.

On March 28, WKSU (89.7-FM) will become the primary NPR news and information station for Northeast Ohio, while WCLV, Ideastream Public Media’s classical service, will move from 104.9-FM to WCPN (90.3-FM).

Currently, both WKSU and WCPN carry NPR news and information programming.

Merger announced: WKSU expected to merge with Cleveland's Ideastream by Oct. 1 following Kent State trustees approval

In place of classical music, 104.9-FM will carry NPR news and other programming carried by WKSU and its network of stations, including 89.1 Thompson, 89.3 Wooster, 90.7 Norwalk, 91.5 New Philadelphia, 94.7 Mansfield and 95.7 Ashland and WKSU HD4.

The partnership between WKSU and Ideastream Public Media increases access to Ideastream Public Media’s news programming from 2.4 million people to 3.6 million people in 22 counties throughout Northeast Ohio, according to an Ideastream release announcing the changes.

Ideastream said it has brought together the staffs of WCPN and WKSU to develop programming, technology and communications plans. The organization said it has also conducted a variety of community conversations and a survey of listeners for input on expanding news coverage.

As a result, the number of weekday and weekend newscasts on WKSU will increase to provide local news service from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. A mid-day news host also will be added on weekdays.

The organization will also establish a regional newsroom, which will not only add regional context and relevance to news coverage, but also establish an Akron/Canton news hub, the release said.

A study conducted prior to the merger reported WKSU and WCPN had been duplicating 96% of NPR programming.

Kent State University President Todd Diacon said the merger will enable Kent State to cease subsidizing WKSU by $455,000 annually.

Eric Marotta can be reached at 330-541-9433, or emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

