ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Decrease in Public School Enrollment according to Empire Center

By Jamie DeLine
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVxIT_0eOKXafe00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Over a two year period, Empire Center data shows statewide enrollment of all public schools has decreased by five percent.


“To give a sense of perspective, over the course of the past decade, there has been a loss of 200,000 in enrollment from the public schools. But just over the last two years, there has been a decline of well over 100,000,” said Peter Warren, Director of Research at the Empire Center.


He said while the Empire Center doesn’t completely know why there is a decrease in enrollment, factors such as people leaving the state and a decline in kids under the age of 18 play a role. This is impacting regions such as the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes.

Some Southport Correctional employees may lose jobs; DOCCS responds

While there is an overall drop in kids attending public school, charter school enrollment has gone up.

“Rochester has a significant percentage of students in charter schools and over the last two years, there was a 5.5 percent increase in the charter school enrollment in Rochester,” explained Warren. “And in Upstate over all, there was an increase in about 11 percent.”


Warren said he believes this has something to do with the way public schools have responded during this pandemic.


When asked about the decline in public school enrollment, Emily DeSantis, a spokesperson for the New York State Education Department of stated,

Southern Tier homes selling faster, at higher prices than last year: report


“While there may be a variety of pandemic and non-pandemic-related factors for the enrollment decline, we cannot speculate on what specifically caused the decline.”


The New York State Education Department said the 2021-2022 enrollment data is still preliminary and that you cannot compare final enrollment data for previous years with preliminary enrollment figures.


However, the Empire Center disagrees based on enrollment data from last year.

“The final data was very similar to the preliminary data,” said Warren. “And indeed, there was a 2.4 percent drop just during that first year of the pandemic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Child care subsidies could reduce poverty in NY

With an average cost of more than $15,000 for infant child care a year, according to the Economic Policy Institute, child care in New York is expensive and unaffordable for many families. But, there is a proposal to invest in childcare and it could help lift 80,000 New Yorkers out of poverty, based on an analysis from Columbia University and Robin Hood.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Albany, NY
Education
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Executive calls to disband redistricting commission because it lacks diversity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five white men, is what the appointed Chemung County Redistricting Commission is comprised of. “This committee should reflect the community it’s representing,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss. In a letter to the Chemung County Legislature Chairman David Manchester, Monday evening, Moss called for the Redistricting Commission to be disbanded because […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

NY Tax Dept. offering free virtual tax prep help

With Internal Revenue Service (IRS) delays processing tax returns and refunds a strong possibility this tax season, it's important that returns are correct before submitting them. Errors on returns can cause delays but if you need or want professional help, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is helping people in the Capital Region with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less for free.
INCOME TAX
WETM 18 News

Tom Sweet seeks re-election to Chemung County Legislature

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tom Sweet, who is currently serving the 3rd District (Town and Village of Horseheads), is seeking re-election to the Chemung County Legislature. During his tenure, Sweet has been actively engaged in a wide variety of legislative services. According to Sweet, he has served as chairman of numerous committees. They include: Aviation, […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Charter Schools#The Charter School#The Empire Center#Southport Correctional#Doccs
WETM 18 News

Guthrie hospitals receive 2022 Women’s Choice Awards

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Three Guthrie hospitals are honored to be recipients of three 2022 Women’s Choice Awards for their quality of care. Guthrie Troy Community Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, meaning that the hospital is in the top 10% of 4,7000 U.S. hospitals that offer emergency care […]
TROY, PA
WETM 18 News

First day of petitions arrives for Pennsylvania’s primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Friday is the first day for candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania, including governor and U.S. Senate, and Congress to start gathering signatures from voters to get on ballots for the May 17 primary election. There are huge fields of candidates for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat and governor’s office, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
WETM 18 News

Pa. reaches COVID-19 vaccine milestone

HARRISBURG, Pa.m (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Feb 23, that Pennsylvania reached a new COVID vaccine milestone. 95% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccination. “The uplifting reality is that most people are doing what they can to protect their health,” Governor Wolf said. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Montour Falls replacing 22-year-old fire truck

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Montour Falls Mayor James Ryan announced today that the village has purchased a new Rescue Engine replacing a 22-year-old truck currently in service. The $801,653 investment is scheduled for delivery in mid-2023. James Ryan states that the purchase “-is an effort to strengthen the department’s firefighting capacity and enhance emergency […]
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Sports Betting Safety in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Months before online and mobile sports betting became legal New York State was already providing resources for those who may be addicted to gambling. With the growth of the industry comes the increase in risks. The Finger Lakes problem gambling resource center provides help to those who are addicted to gambling […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Advocates want to fix loophole in Child Victims Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It’s been three years since the Child Victims Act was passed. Advocates are saying because of a loophole, some sexual abuse survivors haven’t gotten justice. The Child Victims Act allows a survivor of child sexual abuse to pursue civil cases againsta person or institution until they are 55. It also provided a one […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Gov. Hochul welcomes Ukrainians to New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York leaders are responding to the Ukraine crisis following a Russian invasion on February 24. This includes New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who released a statement on Thursday, welcoming Ukrainians to the Empire State. In her statement, Gov. Hochul highlighted how New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy