Ohio State traveled to Champaign and found a way to stave off a late, furious rally from Illinois to win a game that keeps it right in the thick of the Big Ten regular-season title chase. It was a contest with a lot of emotion, a lot of back and forth, and a ton of drama, including two technical fouls that resulted in Illini head coach Brad Underwood being ejected from the game.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO