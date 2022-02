LONGVIEW, Texas — With a $100 budget and a lot of creativity, the LoboView Film Club at Longview High School has captured the hearts of viewers with its original movie. The team placed in the top six out of 700 campuses in the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival for its movie, "You're So Annoying." The club is also a 2022 state finalist in a contest this week in Austin.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO