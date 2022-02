KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A 1-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman were killed in a crash in Knox County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said Stacie Smith, of Fredericktown, was driving a minivan southbound on North Sandusky Street near Upper Fredericktown Road just outside Mount Vernon around 10:50 a.m. when she went left of center and hit a pickup truck.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO