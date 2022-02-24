ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Atlanta Sports: Will the Falcons address the quarterback position in the draft?

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Chase Irle and Alex Lord discuss the upcoming second half of...

www.yardbarker.com

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Cavaliers might not want LeBron James back?

If LeBron James again decides to tell the Cleveland Cavaliers, “I’m back,” they may have a two-word response of their own for him — “No thanks.”. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein cast some doubt on the possibility of James returning to Cleveland for a third stint in a post to Substack this week.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

The NFL is entering a new football year, which means it’s time to evaluate the Minnesota Vikings offseason outlook. After a frustrating 2021 campaign, this franchise aims to make subtle moves to create massive improvements. This is an exciting time for this team, as they are close to becoming a yearly playoff contender. We take a look into some possible acquisitions with some of our Vikings’ offseason predictions in mind.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
AllSteelers

Steelers Mock Draft: Building Around a Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers fans, it's that time of year once again. I'm fully convinced that there are only a few things in this world that this fan base loves more than a good ole' mock draft. Just remember, the Steelers are expected to have over $30 million in cap space when free agency open on March 14th. After that first wave of free agency, we will have a better gauge for what Pittsburgh's needs will be entering the NFL Draft. Also, like we have already talked about on the podcast, players stocks will change after the combine testing. This is just a fun exercise where I'm tasked with making the Pittsburgh Steelers a better football team.
NFL
On3.com

Former Big 12 quarterback calls out Baker Mayfield

It seems to be the biggest question for the Cleveland Browns next season: What will they do with Baker Mayfield? One of Mayfield’s fellow former Big 12 quarterbacks weighed in on that question on Thursday. Robert Griffin III, a former Baylor star and Heisman Trophy winner who now works...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
FanSided

Latest Kirk Cousins report should make Vikings fans cringe

It sounds like Kirk Cousins is going to remain with the Minnesota Vikings past the 2022 season. The Minnesota Vikings have made significant changes this offseason, as they hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager and Kevin O’Connell as head coach. One topic that has been brought up is the status of Kirk Cousins, who has received nothing but praise. That included new offensive coordinator Wes Phillips.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL

