SAAHJ extends scholarship deadline for students to Monday

Latinos studying journalism and communications across all fields in the San Antonio area have more time to gain financial support for their education. The San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists has extended its deadline for applicants to apply for a scholarship to Monday, February 28, according to a press release.

This will allow more time for graduating seniors enrolling in college, current undergraduate and graduate students within journalism, communications or public relations programs full time to apply.

Applications can be submitted online through the San Antonio Area Foundation’s Internal Universal Application. If you’re a new student, you must create a free account first, before starting the application process. Returning students can use their login information they previously created to sign in.

The annual SAAHJ scholarship is also open to those who are pursuing a career in the communications industry, including broadcast, print, advertising, photojournalism, publishing, graphic arts, and digital journalism.

Last year, SAAHJ awarded 11 students a total of $35,000 in scholarships, including a $5,000 scholarship provided by New York Times best-selling author Shea Serrano and his wife Larami . Serrano’s scholarship will once again be awarded to one of this year’s applicants who is either interested in becoming a journalist or published author.

Among the requirements for the SAAHJ scholarship, students must demonstrate financial assistance and live in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina or Wilson counties or attend post-secondary school in the San Antonio-area.

A panel of local media and public relations professionals will evaluate the applications. Winners will be notified in late April and will be featured at the SAAHJ gala in August.

