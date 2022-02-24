DeSantis, Ladapo issue new COVID rules that 'buck' CDC

Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida. Note we are experimenting with the style of the newsletter. Please share your feedback with us.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, announced today a new statewide mask policy that he says "bucks CDC policy." The new guidance, which goes against recommendations from the CDC and national health organizations, protects companies sued over COVID infections, allows physicians to use unproven products, and reduces isolation times for daycares and elsewhere.

"People want to live freely in Florida without corporate masking creating a two-tier society, overbearing isolation for their children, and their health care practitioners having the freedom to follow science, not outdated and politicized guidance,” DeSantis tweeted.

This came just hours after DeSantis' barnstormer speech at CPAC in Orlando where he touted his COVID policies and slammed "authoritarian" places like Australia and Canada.

The co-founder of Moderan and a developer of the technology behind their COVID-19 vaccine says he's not completely surprised people are skeptical about the shots since revolutionary advances can be controversial and there was a great deal of misinformation spread around.

"Some people are distrustful today of the government and a lot of other things. And I think that's sad."

Dr. Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Florida surgeon general along party lines. The Florida Senate Wednesday gave its seal of approval to Dr. Joseph Ladapo as the state's 6th Surgeon General, a vocal and controversial cheerleader for the pandemic policies of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis since picking him for the job five months ago.

Those policies, however, are out of step with mainstream, conventional medical recommendations and federal policies.

Despite medical experts' best efforts, a large number of Southwest Florida residents most likely to face hospitalization and death from the coronavirus aren't getting booster shots. Nationally, about two-thirds of people age 65 and older have been boosted. In Southwest Florida, that number is closer to half the senior population, with just 53% in Collier and 57% in Lee receiving the booster shot.

"It's really, really critical" to get a booster shot if you're eligible, said Dr. Cindy Prins, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Florida. "By the time people start paying attention to a new variant, it's already kind of out of control." The News-Press has the story for its subscribers.

No, Queen Elizabeth II did not die from COVID-19 on Feb. 22. A post from Hollywood Unlocked set off a wave of Twitter and social media buzz when it claimed to have broken news of her death. While Buckingham Palace announced she would cancel virtual engagements due to "mild, cold-like symptoms," the queen participated in her weekly phone call with the prime minister on Feb. 23, the Associated Press reported.

Long COVID: Why aren't my symptoms going away? Why did they come back? Am I a long-hauler?

From a reader: "I’m a Senior living in South Florida. Had my third (booster) shot in August. Do I need another booster shot? "

Currently, there are no recommendations for a second booster shot unless you are immunocompromised. At a White House briefing Feb. 18, chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the data shows "a single booster shot continues to provide high-level protection against severe disease caused by Omicron."

Current CDC research shows that vaccine effectiveness drops to 78% against severe symptoms or hospitalization at months 4 to 5.

If you are immunocompromised, the CDC does recommend another booster shot at least three months after your 3rd shot (if you received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shot the first time) or at least two months after your 2nd shot (if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

However, we're still learning about the effects and spread of COVID-19 and recommendations may be updated as studies continue.

Here's some more info on vaccines and allergies.

Anything else you want to know? Ask your questions here.

Chris' note of the day: There has been a lot of news today, and a lot of it has been distressing. Everyone, take care of yourselves and be safe.

