Xbox brings back Twitch live streaming to console

By Heidi Nicholas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"With everything going on in the world, it’s more important than ever that we stay connected with our friends, families, and communities. We’ve heard your feedback and are excited to bring back this fan favourite feature, re-engineered, and better than ever,"...

Comments / 0

