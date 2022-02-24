Arrest made following threat at Upstate high school

An arrest has been made following a threat that was made at an Upstate high school. The Greenville County School District confirmed the arrest and threat made towards Greenville High School Thursday.

Communications Director Tim Waller said in an email statement " The individual who made the threat against Greenville High is in the custody of the Greenville Police Department and is being charged. Law enforcement found there was no evidence that the individual had the ability to carry out the threat. We want to thank the Greenville City Police Department, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and SLED for their rapid response to keep our school community safe and provide a speedy resolution to this issue. We ask that parents please remind their students that making threats against a school has serious consequences."