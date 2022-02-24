ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
KFVS12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd’s killing. Tou Thao,...

www.kfvs12.com

