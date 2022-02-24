ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 years after Santa Rosa zoning board ousted, new controversy puts it back in the spotlight

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

The Santa Rosa County Commission voted Thursday morning to alter the county's Board Appointed Citizen Advisory Committee Policy, which was adopted in 2019 after the commissioners removed every member of the zoning board.

Two potential changes dominated discussion Thursday morning, but only one passed. The commissioners agreed to strike through a rule prohibiting zoning board members from also serving on a citizen committee. They chose not to add a rule that would have made sitting citizen committee members ineligible for their roles once they filed to run for public office.

The discussion centered around county resident Kerry Smith, who was on the Marine Advisory Committee and joined the zoning board last summer. Smith served on both entities simultaneously — technically, a rule violation at the time — and filed last month to run for District 2 Commissioner, which is currently occupied by Bob Cole who is not running for reelection this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433GZ6_0eOKScBd00

As a result of his run for public office, the commission voted to replace Smith in his two roles, but members of the public spoke out against the decision.

"Are all you going to resign when you run for office? Because basically that's what you just said," county resident Sherry Chapman asked commissioners. "If it's a conflict of interest for someone to be in a position when they're running for office, are (you) all going to resign to run for office?"

Smith himself spoke about the fact he has dedicated lots of time to these positions, noting that attendance in the "biggest thing" with appointed citizens.

Board fires all of zoning board: Santa Rosa County Commission votes to remove entire zoning board after 'spiteful' vote

Who stepped into the positions: Here's who Santa Rosa County Commissioners chose to fill 10 vacancies on the zoning board

"Attendance is one of the biggest problems we have on these boards. And it takes time," Smith said. "It takes a lot of time and effort to do the zoning board. When I got that agenda, it was four to six hours of reading and researching."

Several of the commissioners were apologetic to Smith for putting him in the spotlight on this issue. And District 5 Commissioner Colten Wright said he was concerned the commissioners’ words and actions deterred residents from expressing interest in citizen committees.

"One thing; we're big boys. We got elected. We understand the moment we took office that people are going to throw arrows at us, say things that aren’t true and make all kinds of crazy accusations. And we also are accountable for the decisions we make," Wright said. "But it's different when it's a citizen volunteer and they're scared to death about their business being attacked over a decision they make on the zoning board, Local Option Sales Tax Committee, whatever it may be."

To avoid spotlighting citizen committee members, District 3 Commissioner James Calkins said the board should consider the possibility of allowing commissioners to remove their appointees from these boards without approval from the other commissioners.

"I think we need to add to this: that if a commissioner appointed an appointee, that they should be able to remove that appointee without going to the Board," Calkins said. "Because what it does, is it brings that person in the limelight, and just just creates a situation."

But that idea was also met with pushback.

"Your job should be to find the talent in your districts to serve on these boards," county resident Aaron Williams told the commissioners. "It shouldn't be that you then become kings and queens. You’re all citizens. I think we all need to be reminded of who we are."

Chapman added, "You have an ordinance. Why change it to suit a knee-jerk reaction of what you want?"

The policies around citizen committees were adopted in 2019 after Santa Rosa County Commissioners voted to remove the entire zoning board. At the time, the zoning board voted in favor of rezoning a 10-acre property on Woodbine Road from rural residential to highway commercial development, a decision some characterized as a "spiteful" vote in response to citizens rejecting a penny sales tax to address infrastructure needs.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 3 years after Santa Rosa zoning board ousted, new controversy puts it back in the spotlight

