ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

New immersive exhibition opens at Utah’s Natural History Museum

By Sophie Bress
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hflPz_0eOKSVxQ00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Last year, artgoers flocked to immersive Van Gogh exhibits in droves. Visitors were invited to literally bask in the artwork as animated projections of the famous painter’s work swirled and swam along the walls. Shots of fields of sunflowers, cherry blossom skies, and starry nights filled Instagram feeds across the country.

Appealing to all ages, the exhibit not only provided an hour of fun and beauty, it also gave attendees a compassionate, relatable, and historical perspective on Van Gogh’s life and art. For many, it was a new way to look at art that was more accessible than the typical museum stroll.

Immersive Van Gogh’s Salt Lake iteration, called Beyond Van Gogh , closed its doors in January, and quickly made way to Monet to Kandinsky, another experience based on projecting and animating the work on famous painters.

‘We don’t know what Putin’s end goal is:’ UVU professor discusses Russia’s plans, effects on Utah

But now, there’s a new immersive exhibition in town. And rather than focusing in on a specific artist, this one focuses on an essential element in any artist’s palette: color.

“It’s a feast for the eyes,” Claire Davis, an exhibit designer at the Natural History Museum of Utah (NHMU), says of the new immersive experience, called The Nature of Color. “But it’s also very immersive and very interactive. There are projections that you can interact with and manipulate, and there are opportunities to play with light and color.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJKkR_0eOKSVxQ00
    Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQnqk_0eOKSVxQ00
    Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIdrF_0eOKSVxQ00
    Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303HIL_0eOKSVxQ00
    Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum of Utah

The Nature of Color opens at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, February 26 and will run until August 14.

The travelling exhibition, which comes to Utah directly from New York’s American Museum of Natural History as it’s first stop on a national tour, takes a deep dive into the role color plays in the world. As visitors wander through the exhibit’s rooms, they’ll get to witness and manipulate color firsthand.

Davis specifically mentions a “body-activated projection wall” and a “shadow puppet” wall where attendees can experiment with mixing color in light form.

“It really just kind of surrounds the senses visually, physically, and auditorially,” adds Jason Cryan, the executive director of NHMU.

In addition to looking at color scientifically, the exhibit also examines how our life on earth is affected by it. Colors have historically played a role in finding and gathering food, as well as protecting against predators. The Nature of Color also touches on the way color affects our mental health and the role it plays communicating meaning and message across a variety of cultures.

Five free historic sites to visit in and around SLC

“I love some of the juxtapositions that are set up with how different cultures view different colors, and how the meanings of a certain color can completely change depending on what your background is,” Davis says.

But, even though color can be perceived differently, it can also be unifying, and the exhibit highlights this, too. Davis and Cryan say one of their favorite parts of The Nature of Color is a section by photographer Angélica Dass that places skin pigmentation in conversation with color. In order to create this element of The Nature of Color , Davis says Dass took over 4,000 photos of people to show the full diversity of skin tones.

“There’s a really interesting art piece put together with a whole diversity of humans superimposed onto a Pantone color background that matches the predominant color of their skin,” Cryan says of Dass’s section of The Nature of Color . “It’s just a really powerful part of the exhibit for our visitors to see themselves in that piece and have a sense of unity.”

Clearly, there are many lessons to be learned from color, and a lot of fun to be had, too.

“It’s wonderful when a topic lends itself to so many different areas of science and of learning,” Cryan says. “It’s got a lot of material, a lot of content for all ages, it’s going to be pretty exciting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Andrew Garfield stars in new series based on Utah double murder

UTAH (ABC4) – In a new series called “Under the Banner of Heaven,” Andrew Garfield will be starring as a detective investigating a double murder in rural Utah. The Hulu Limited Series will be on FX and is based on the true-crime book by Jon Krakauer, entitled, “Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
ABC4

CAWS Animals hosts dog adoption event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Though the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a struggle for all of us to get through, it proved to be a time of new beginnings for many animals in shelters across America. Pet adoption soared during the pandemic, but now, shelters are experiencing an overflow of cats and dogs […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Here are the best high schools in Utah

(STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Monet
ABC4

Missing in Utah: What happened to Bartt Felt? Pt.2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Something didn’t seem right. In 2018, that was the conclusion of a missing person report involving Bartt Felt. For nearly a week in 2018, deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Department searched for the Michigan man who disappeared. Felt left behind a backpack on the Mexican Hat Bridge, now […]
GRAND COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New DABC store opening in this Utah city

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A new liquor and wine store is heading to West Valley City. A grand opening ceremony is slated for Feb. 28 to welcome a new Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) store. New location address: 5432 West High Market Drive, Suite F West Valley City, UT 84120 The […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Chilly close to the workweek statewide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We made it to Friday, Utah! It’s been a week of winter reminders with cold air and snow, and a weak disturbance exiting Northern Utah this morning. Temperatures have been below average for several days and today we continue that trend with most areas running about 15-18 degrees below seasonal […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Instagram#Uvu#Nhmu
ABC4

New bill aims to restore the Utah Lake

UTAH (ABC4) – As of recently, there has been a lot of action taken to protect the lakes of Utah, as the state’s drought status seems to worsen with time. A new bill, H.B. 240, titled Utah Lake Amendments, could modify the provisions of the Utah Lake Restoration Act if passed. Representative Kevin J. Stratton […]
AGRICULTURE
ABC4

Cold lingers as another disturbance moves in

Happy Thursday or Happy Friday eve Utah! After a bitterly cold start to the day, we'll continue with the winter chill. Daytime highs will continue to run between 10-20 degrees below averages with highs only being slightly warmer than what we found yesterday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Red Rocks lose to Arizona for first time ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in school history, the Utah gymnastics team lost to Arizona, as the top-ranked team in the country on balance beam had two falls. The Utes dropped its final Pac-12 meet of the regular season, 197.775-196.850 after being forced to count a fall in the final rotation. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Olympic medalists serving Utahns at Raising Canes

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – ABC4’s Lenard Davis spoke with the two U.S. speed skaters and long-time friends who represented Utah on the world stage in Beijing, Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson, to discuss their accomplishments. The women teamed up once again on the afternoon of Feb. 25 to bond over another shared passion: Raising […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy