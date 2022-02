It’s time to remember that Americans stand for democracy. At least, that’s what Scotty Colson, Honorary Consul for Ukraine to Alabama, said. Russian attacks on Ukraine, a brutal action propelling Europe into one of the worst crises since World War II, is drawing sharp responses from Alabama’s political leaders and sparking concern from people across the globe. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a new round of sanctions on Russia over what he described as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine, adding that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO