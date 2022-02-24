UVA Wise students take 3rd place at Minnesota jug band competition

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A trio of students from the University of Virginia at Wise took home the bronze in the Minneapolis Battle of The Jug Bands.

According to a release from UVA Wise, the Crowe Hollerers is comprised of the following university students:

Luke Sage, a junior theater major from Marion

Blane Sage, a freshman from Marion, and Luke’s brother

Ashley Mullins, a junior theater and music performance double major from Wise

The Crowe Hollerers played six songs in their 20-minute set, including a rendition of “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. They also performed songs by Old Crow Medicine Show and Memphis Jug Band.

The trio drove 15 hours to compete against 15 other bands at The Cabooze. The Crowe Hollerers were the youngest group at the annual event, according to the release.

“It was an amazing experience,” Mullins said. “The atmosphere didn’t feel competitive and everyone was interacting with each other and complementing each other’s instruments and performances.”

To compete, bands had to perform with a jug and “at least one {homemade} instrument.” The UVA Wise group chose to use a washtub bass as their homemade instrument.

“It was an out-of-world experience. I couldn’t believe we were playing in a major city in front of hundreds of people,” Luke Sage said. “It was super fun.”

