UVA Wise students take 3rd place at Minnesota jug band competition

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – A trio of students from the University of Virginia at Wise took home the bronze in the Minneapolis Battle of The Jug Bands.

According to a release from UVA Wise, the Crowe Hollerers is comprised of the following university students:

  • Luke Sage, a junior theater major from Marion
  • Blane Sage, a freshman from Marion, and Luke’s brother
  • Ashley Mullins, a junior theater and music performance double major from Wise

The Crowe Hollerers played six songs in their 20-minute set, including a rendition of “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. They also performed songs by Old Crow Medicine Show and Memphis Jug Band.

The trio drove 15 hours to compete against 15 other bands at The Cabooze. The Crowe Hollerers were the youngest group at the annual event, according to the release.

“It was an amazing experience,” Mullins said. “The atmosphere didn’t feel competitive and everyone was interacting with each other and complementing each other’s instruments and performances.”

To compete, bands had to perform with a jug and “at least one {homemade} instrument.” The UVA Wise group chose to use a washtub bass as their homemade instrument.

“It was an out-of-world experience. I couldn’t believe we were playing in a major city in front of hundreds of people,” Luke Sage said. “It was super fun.”

#Music Performance#Uva#Highschool#Education#Old Crow Medicine Show#Memphis Jug Band
WJHL

TVA provides STEM grant to local school

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new project taking place at a Sullivan County elementary school seeks to give children a chance to work with some of the latest technology. On Thursday, Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeff Lash presented a $5,000 check to Bluff City Elementary to get the program started. The TVA STEM Classroom […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Bucs Moore breaks career-high points in 70-64 win over Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 24, 2022) – The ETSU women’s basketball team splits the regular-season series against Wofford after winning 70-64 in Brooks Gym. The Bucs would start the second half of play on a 10-3 run. This run would give ETSU its lead back as the score would be 35-31. Wofford would not back down, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

