ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Obama and George W. Bush slam Russia's invasion of Ukraine in stark contrast to Trump's response

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huoXH_0eOKQU0H00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjEvW_0eOKQU0H00
Former President Barack Obama.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

  • All living former US presidents have spoken about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
  • But former President Donald Trump's comments stood out from the rest of the group's statements.
  • Former President Barack Obama called the invasion a "brazen attack on the people of Ukraine."

Former President Barack Obama and his fellow former US commanders in chief on Thursday slammed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's role in sparking what could be the worst conflict in Europe since World War II. Their individual statements differ from former President Donald Trump's repeated praise of the Russian strongman.

"Last night, Russia launched a brazen attack on the people of Ukraine, in violation of international law and basic principles of human decency," Obama said in a statement .

It is rare for all living former US presidents to comment on anything beyond large natural disasters. President George W. Bush, in particular, has repeatedly tried to avoid reentering the political fray. Their separate but rhetorically united condemnations underline the seriousness of what President Joe Biden called "a dangerous moment for all of Europe and for freedom around the world."

"Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace," Biden said in a statement from the East Room at the White House.

Bush, who infamously once said he'd gotten a sense of Putin's soul , said the Western world could not "tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses."

"Russia's attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II," he said in a statement . "I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

Trump, the only other living former Republican president, has repeatedly praised Putin both in the past and this week. He called the Russian leader's justification for invasion "savvy" and "genius." Trump, like many Republican lawmakers , has also blamed Biden for the invasion, a political calculation that underlines speculation that the 45th president wants his old job back.

"I mean, he's taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions," Trump told donors and Republican lawmakers on Wednesday, The New York Times reported . "I'd say that's pretty smart."

Obama was the only one in the group not to name Putin directly in his statement.

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, called the conflict an "unprovoked attack" that "violates international law and the fundamental rights of the Ukrainian people."

"Putin's war of choice has unraveled 30 years of diplomacy and put millions of innocent lives in grave danger, with the potential of mass civilian casualties in and huge displacements both within Ukraine's borders and beyond," former President Bill Clinton said in a statement .

Obama, like his former vice president, Biden, stressed that the people should steel themselves for the fallout from the West's sanctions of Russia.

"That's a price we should be willing to pay to take a stand on the side of freedom," Obama said. "For over the long term, we all face a choice, between a world in which might makes right and autocrats are free to impose their will through force, or a world in which free people everywhere have the power to determine their own future."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Getty#Russian#European#Republican
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

404K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy