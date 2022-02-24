ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Weirton Fire Department swears in two new firefighters

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mJbu_0eOKQ1jh00

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton Fire Department has two new Firefighters.

Jordan Brueck and Aspen Carroll were sworn in Thursday, in front of family, friends and fellow first responders.

They are both third generation fire fighters and say they are ready to serve the people of Weirton.

“Being a third generation firefighter does feel great, I just wish my grandfather was here to see it. I grew up in this community and the people here are nothing short of amazing and just being able to give back to them is a great honor to me.”

Jordan Brueck – New Firefighter

I’m pretty excited. I’m very excited for this opportunity. I’m excited to work with the guys here in the city of Weirton and protect the citizens.”

Aspen Carroll – New Firefighter

They both start their new journey as Weirton firemen on Monday.

Congratulations to you both.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Fire at Wheeling-Nippon Steel in Follansbee

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is a fire at a plant in Follansbee. Reports say it is Wheeling-Nippon Steel. No further details are available at this time, but stay with 7NEWS and we track this developing story.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Community pays their respects to Sheriff Abdalla

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio, (WTRF) The Ohio Valley is saying goodbye to Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.The long-time sheriff passed away earlier this week. First responders came from all over today to pay their respects to the late sheriff. A public viewing was held for anyone who wished to say goodbye at the St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

New things coming to the Highlands, including four new tenants

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — New things are coming to the Highlands. The Sports Complex has been open post-COVID, and there are a lot of events there on the weekends. Ohio County officials say that helps keep the restaurant and retail area busy and helps book the hotels. Thursday night, officials announced four new tenants […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, WV
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Sports
Weirton, WV
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley business accepts donations for displaced Ukrainians

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio Valley business is accepting donations to help Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion. Cloud 9 Salon and Spa owner, Bridgette Hardy, and her son, Shawn Holmes, who is also Cloud 9’s marketing director and a filmmaker, are collecting clothes, shoes, household essentials and other toiletries to send […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WPHS brand new school store officially open

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A part of Wheeling Park High School’s multi-million dollar renovations is the brand new school store! It’s called “The Overlook.” It officially opened Friday morning and has everything you need to be a Park Patriot. It’s even run by C-T-E students. They will learn valuable lessons and how to run a business. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

GIVE Belmont County donates funds to local organization

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Tens of thousands of dollars are now heading back into the community after the Belmont County Enrichment Fund announced its recipients Thursday morning. Over $50,000 with be shared between 10 recipients: From Young Life, to the Underground Railroad, to buying iPads for preschoolers at St. Clairsville City Schools. Lova Ebbert […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weirton Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

$70,000 grant to help pave Panhandle Rail Trail

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A favorite recreational trail is getting an upgrade. Gov. Jim Justice announced a $70,000 grant from WV Department of Highways Transportation Alternatives Program to pave the Panhandle Rail Trail. This money will be combined with the funds board has been raising to start the four mile long project. The trail has been […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County schools no longer require face-coverings

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting tomorrow students, as well as, faculty and staff in Marshall County Schools will no longer be required to wear a face-covering.  That was decided this afternoon at a special Board of Education meeting. Their conclusion was based on updated COVID-19 protocols released by The West Virginia Department of Education. It states that, a universal mask procedure to eliminate contract tracing is no longer required. However, a school- wide mask procedure could […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County to remove mask procedure Friday

The Marshall County Board of Education had a special meeting on Thursday to make adjustments to the county’s current mask procedures. Starting Friday, February 25, facility, staff, and students will not need to wear a face-covering. All parents will have the option if they would like their child to continue to wear a mask. Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fred Abdalla Jr. named acting Sheriff of Jefferson County

UPDATE: Feb. 23, 8:08 p.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page this evening that all employees and staff “support and stand with our Sheriff, Fred Abdalla, Jr.” They point to his years in law enforcement “experience, wisdom, and insight” as positive qualities. JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Fred Abdalla Jr. has […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Interim Sheriff named for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After a special session called by Jefferson County Commissioners, a new sheriff has been appointed. They appointed the son of late Sheriff Abdalla, Fred Abdalla Jr. as the interim sheriff. Now, The Central Committee of the Democratic Party has 45 days to name a different interim if not Abdalla Jr. Then […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hometown Heroes: Matt Shreve

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Let’s head to high school and meet “Hometown Hero” Mr. Matt Shreve. He was nominated from Indian Creek High School for what his students call his amazing teaching style and dedication. Mr. Shreve said he tries to pass the skills he learned from his best teachers on to his students. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police investigating cemeteries vandalized, swastikas painted on headstones

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating after three nearby Roman Catholic cemeteries were vandalized and swastikas were spray-painted on several headstones. Officers were called to St. Benedict Cemetery in Plymouth Township early Thursday. They also found more swastikas on headstones at Old St. Matthew Cemetery in Conshohocken and at St. Matthew Cemetery in Whitemarsh Township. It […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman drowns while kayaking in river

Officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park say an Ohio woman drowned while kayaking in the Oconaluftee River along North Carolina’s western border. News outlets report that park officials said companions of the kayaker notified park rangers around 2:15 p.m. Thusday that she disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface. Officials identified the kayaker as 34-year-old Megan […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy