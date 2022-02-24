Weirton Fire Department swears in two new firefighters

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)

Weirton Fire Department has two new Firefighters.

Jordan Brueck and Aspen Carroll were sworn in Thursday, in front of family, friends and fellow first responders.

They are both third generation fire fighters and say they are ready to serve the people of Weirton.

“Being a third generation firefighter does feel great, I just wish my grandfather was here to see it. I grew up in this community and the people here are nothing short of amazing and just being able to give back to them is a great honor to me.” Jordan Brueck – New Firefighter

I’m pretty excited. I’m very excited for this opportunity. I’m excited to work with the guys here in the city of Weirton and protect the citizens.” Aspen Carroll – New Firefighter

They both start their new journey as Weirton firemen on Monday.

Congratulations to you both.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.