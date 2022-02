MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Many malls on Long Island were struggling even before the pandemic hit, and now one major mall is telling its tenants to vacate.There are just 50 tenants left in the once bustling Sunrise Mall sitting on 77 acres in Massapequa. Soon there will be none."I grew up in this area. This is the mall we always came to, and to just see it go..." mall patron Nikki Bamundo said."Oh, I think Amazon killed it. Amazon and the whole digital entity of ordering stuff online is the main reason that malls are shutting down nowadays,"...

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO