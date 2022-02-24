ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haas ditch Russian-inspired livery at F1 pre-season testing and have all-white car after outrage over Ukraine invasion

By George Boulton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

HAAS have ditched their Russian title sponsor for the final day of testing in Barcelona.

The American owned team will also scrap their Russian-flag inspired livery for an all-white car for the final session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHHl6_0eOKP4Q500
Haas will strip the Russian-flag inspired livery from there care design for the new 2022 season Credit: Getty

The title-sponsor Uralkali is a Russian chemical company, owned by Dmitry Mazepin, the father of Haas driver Nikita Mazepin.

Haas were forced into the drastic change as pressure grows on F1 to turn its back on Russia.

F1 chiefs were locked in talks on Thursday night to discuss cancelling the Russian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for September 25th.

An F1 spokesperson said: "Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.

"We will continue to monitor the situation very closely."

Dimitry Mazepine met with Putin last month to discuss his company, Uralkali.

Haas released the following statement statement: "Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya on Friday 25 February.

"Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon.

"No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements."

Haas' team-principal Guenther Steiner was scheduled to speak at Thursday's press conference but he was pulled out, meaning he faced no questions.

And Mazepin was also withdrawn from media duties after testing had finished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8oTb_0eOKP4Q500

F1 2022 calendar: practice times, dates and racetrack info

