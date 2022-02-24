ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor brings on garbage contractor; state of emergency remains in place

By Mina Corpuz, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQUV6_0eOKOtWE00

A Louisiana-based garbage company will serve as an emergency contractor to collect garbage for the City of Jackson for one year, the city attorney told the Jackson City Council on Thursday.

During a local state of emergency, which Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared last week , the mayor has the ability to negotiate and execute a contract, said City Attorney Catoria Martin.

"In an emergency situation you do what is necessary to combat the emergency. Period," she said.

The action came during a special-called Council meeting Thursday to consider among other items, an order to determine whether to keep the mayor's local emergency in place.

Garbage state of emergency: Jackson mayor declares emergency over garbage because City Council hasn't approved contract

Earlier this year, Lumumba had negotiated a contract with New Orleans-based Richard's Disposal Inc., but the contract was voted down twice by the Council. The city's current emergency contact with Waste Management is set to expire March 31.

Richard's Disposal offered twice-weekly collection with a free 96-gallon trash cart for $756,000 a month, according to a draft contract. That amount is about $100,000 less than a proposal for twice-weekly service without a company-provided trash cart.

Councilors respond and argue

After several amendments, councilmembers voted nmayor's emergency. They also voted to remove references of Richard's Disposal in the order and replace the wording with "the current provider," which is Waste Management.

"That's just a bunch of fluff that's in place," Councilman Brian Grizzell said about the amendments after the meeting.

He agreed with the city attorney and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari, who told the Council it does not have the authority to negotiate contracts.

During the meeting, Councilmembers and the city attorney cut each other off or exchanged snide remarks. An exchange between Omari and Councilman Kenneth Stokes resulted in raised voices and President Virgi Lindsay using her gavel and asking them to stop.

After learning about the Richard's Disposal emergency contract, Councilman Aaron Banks wanted to know more financial details about the contract. He asked if the city would have to pay the company to get ready to collect trash.

"I can't vote on numbers I don't see," he said.

Martin, the city attorney, said there is no mobilization fee in the emergency contract.

Banks then questioned whether the city is under an emergency situation and which vendor would be able to handle garbage collections. He said garbage isn't piling up yet, and there is still time to work on a contract agreement.

Waste Management interested in negotiating with city, threatens legal action

Last week, a lawyer representing Waste Management reached out to councilmembers and the mayor, saying the company is interested in negotiating with the city. The lawyer claimed the company was the highest rated for twice-weekly collection without a free cart.

In the letter, Attorney J. Chase Bryan of Ridgeland law firm Young Wells accused Lumumba of going around the competitive bid process by declaring a state of emergency. The company said it will take legal action if necessary.

Councilman Vernon Hartley asked if the Council should be concerned about Waste Management threatening to sue.

"They're nothing to just skip over," Hartley said. "(Their lawyers) do this for a living."

Related: Jackson City Council, mayor, Waste Management reach solution for garbage collection

Martin said Waste Management doesn't have legal basis to sue based on local, state or federal law and violation of the city's request for proposals.

The proposal states if negotiations with the highest-ranked service provider fail solely because of the city, negotiations can begin with the next highest ranked provider until an agreement is reached.

Community member: 'This is a sad day'

Before the Thursday meeting, a dozen members of Working Together Jackson, a coalition of representatives from city institutions, gathered on the steps of City Hall to greet councilmembers.

They hoped the Council would uphold the mayor's state of emergency and let Richard's Disposal come in as a vendor. Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church International said the group has supported efforts for more Black businesses to get city contracts.

After the meeting, he said the fighting that went on doesn't represent the city. He also asked why there doesn't seem to be a fair bidding process.

"It's a sad day," Crudup said.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson mayor brings on garbage contractor; state of emergency remains in place

Comments / 2

Related
newsnationnow.com

Drop the indoor masks? New guidance planned Friday

(NewsNation Now) — Sources close to the issue say that the Biden administration will cut the straps on mask-wearing regulations Friday, dropping the recommendation that people wear masks indoors at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At the root of the change is a shift in how...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsnationnow.com

Man who carried Pelosi lectern Jan. 6 headed to prison

(The Hill) — A man who was photographed carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. was sentenced on Friday to serve 75 days in prison. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson on Friday, noting that Johnson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
The Hill

Europe braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees

A mass exodus of Ukrainians risks overwhelming resources in neighboring countries even as Europe pledges to aid refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion. U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that anywhere from 1 million to 5 million Ukrainians could be displaced as Russian forces enter the country from the north, south and east.
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Las Vegas hookah lounge

An overnight shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge left one man dead and 13 other people injured, police said Saturday. The suspect or suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, CBS affiliate KLAS reports. Police believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that two people got...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hill

Kyiv still in Ukrainian control despite Russian offensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed that the country's capital, Kyiv, is still under the control of Ukraine's government. Zelensky said that the nation has "withstood and successfully repelled enemy attacks" from Russian forces, which entered the city on Friday, according to CNN. "We have ruined their plans. They...
POLITICS
NBC News

Ukraine's leader defiant as Kyiv holds firm against Russian attacks

The Ukrainian government was still in control of Kyiv Saturday after a night of explosions and gun battles in the streets of the capital, vowing not to lay down its arms against the Russian assault. The Kremlin's unprovoked attack on its democratic neighbor has drawn widespread condemnation and left Russian...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Waste Management#State Of Emergency#The Jackson City Council#Richard S Disposal Inc#Councilmembers
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy