Jackson mayor brings on garbage contractor; state of emergency remains in place

A Louisiana-based garbage company will serve as an emergency contractor to collect garbage for the City of Jackson for one year, the city attorney told the Jackson City Council on Thursday.

During a local state of emergency, which Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared last week , the mayor has the ability to negotiate and execute a contract, said City Attorney Catoria Martin.

"In an emergency situation you do what is necessary to combat the emergency. Period," she said.

The action came during a special-called Council meeting Thursday to consider among other items, an order to determine whether to keep the mayor's local emergency in place.

Earlier this year, Lumumba had negotiated a contract with New Orleans-based Richard's Disposal Inc., but the contract was voted down twice by the Council. The city's current emergency contact with Waste Management is set to expire March 31.

Richard's Disposal offered twice-weekly collection with a free 96-gallon trash cart for $756,000 a month, according to a draft contract. That amount is about $100,000 less than a proposal for twice-weekly service without a company-provided trash cart.

Councilors respond and argue

After several amendments, councilmembers voted nmayor's emergency. They also voted to remove references of Richard's Disposal in the order and replace the wording with "the current provider," which is Waste Management.

"That's just a bunch of fluff that's in place," Councilman Brian Grizzell said about the amendments after the meeting.

He agreed with the city attorney and Chief of Staff Safiya Omari, who told the Council it does not have the authority to negotiate contracts.

During the meeting, Councilmembers and the city attorney cut each other off or exchanged snide remarks. An exchange between Omari and Councilman Kenneth Stokes resulted in raised voices and President Virgi Lindsay using her gavel and asking them to stop.

After learning about the Richard's Disposal emergency contract, Councilman Aaron Banks wanted to know more financial details about the contract. He asked if the city would have to pay the company to get ready to collect trash.

"I can't vote on numbers I don't see," he said.

Martin, the city attorney, said there is no mobilization fee in the emergency contract.

Banks then questioned whether the city is under an emergency situation and which vendor would be able to handle garbage collections. He said garbage isn't piling up yet, and there is still time to work on a contract agreement.

Waste Management interested in negotiating with city, threatens legal action

Last week, a lawyer representing Waste Management reached out to councilmembers and the mayor, saying the company is interested in negotiating with the city. The lawyer claimed the company was the highest rated for twice-weekly collection without a free cart.

In the letter, Attorney J. Chase Bryan of Ridgeland law firm Young Wells accused Lumumba of going around the competitive bid process by declaring a state of emergency. The company said it will take legal action if necessary.

Councilman Vernon Hartley asked if the Council should be concerned about Waste Management threatening to sue.

"They're nothing to just skip over," Hartley said. "(Their lawyers) do this for a living."

Martin said Waste Management doesn't have legal basis to sue based on local, state or federal law and violation of the city's request for proposals.

The proposal states if negotiations with the highest-ranked service provider fail solely because of the city, negotiations can begin with the next highest ranked provider until an agreement is reached.

Community member: 'This is a sad day'

Before the Thursday meeting, a dozen members of Working Together Jackson, a coalition of representatives from city institutions, gathered on the steps of City Hall to greet councilmembers.

They hoped the Council would uphold the mayor's state of emergency and let Richard's Disposal come in as a vendor. Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon Church International said the group has supported efforts for more Black businesses to get city contracts.

After the meeting, he said the fighting that went on doesn't represent the city. He also asked why there doesn't seem to be a fair bidding process.

"It's a sad day," Crudup said.

