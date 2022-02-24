Spotlight on the women of Galveston County Meet Bridget Bear

Bridget Bear

Bridget is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota where her family still lives.

She visits in the summertime to get away from the Houston heat!

She went to school to be a teacher with an emphasis on special needs children.

But, wanting to follow in her father’s footsteps of sales, she switched her emphasis.

Bridget has worked in Sales at South Shore Harbour Resort for the past 28 years.

​She is currently the Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hotel.

She keeps busy not only with work but is also involved with 6 Boards and 4 committees. This keeps her constantly busy.

She stays involved with local Chambers and supports the Bay Area community in any way that she can.

Some of the Boards and Committees that she has worked with include Communities in Schools-Bay Area, Clear Lake Area Chamber, League City Chamber, United Way, Bay Area Ballet and Theater-Advisory, Bay Area Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau, League City Convention and Visitors Bureau, Miss League City and Holiday in the Park.

She has chaired many golf tournaments, business expos, non-profit special events, and food and wine events.

This is truly her forte and something she excels at.

​Her passions are her family-especially her nieces and their children.

She enjoys golf and reading and a good movie.