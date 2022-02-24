Judge extends voting hours in Travis County Friday after weather impacts

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A judge extended Friday voting hours in Travis County after winter weather impacted polling locations Wednesday and Thursday.

Judge Jessica Mangrum with the 200th District Court granted the order to keep polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, which is the last day for early voting in the primaries.

The Travis County Clerk’s Office on social media announced polls had to close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday due to icy conditions on the roadways. Polling locations in the county also opened later on Thursday at 10 a.m.

