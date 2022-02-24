ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West divided over cutting off Russia from payment system over Ukraine invasion

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders pledged Thursday to impose tough economic and financial sanctions on Russia, but there is a lack of consensus within the West over cutting the country...

