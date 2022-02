I still call it by its old name. I know, people will think me old-fashioned, longing for a world that no longer exists. But when I drive by Huhtamaki’s expansive buildings along Route 481 on the south side of Fulton, I think of the days when the name Sealright stood proudly atop those buildings, signifying a successful industry in our city, one that earned respect from around the world.

FULTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO