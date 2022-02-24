ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Beyond Meat, Coinbase, Etsy and More

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Beyond Meat — Shares of the meat alternative producer tumbled more than 11% in extended trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss and shrinking revenue for its fourth quarter. Beyond Meat also...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Stock#After Hours#Kar Auction Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Monster Beverage, Constellation Brands, Arista Networks and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Monster Beverage (MNST), Constellation Brands (STZ) – Merger talks between Monster Beverage and Constellation Brands are progressing, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Those people say an agreement between the two companies could be reached within weeks if the talks go smoothly. Constellation gained 2.2% in the premarket while Monster Beverage rallied 3.1%.
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Generac, Shopify, La-Z-Boy and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Generac (GNRC) – The maker of generators and power equipment saw its stock rise 2.6% in the premarket after beating top and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter. Generac earned an adjusted $2.51 per share, 11 cents above estimates, as both commercial and residential sales increased more than 40%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy