BTS will be holding the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month. In a statement posted to the fan community app Weverse earlier today (February 16), Big Hit Music announced that the septet will be performing at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. The upcoming shows will mark the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea after two and a half years, following their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final)’ world tour in October 2019.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO